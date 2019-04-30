Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stake Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Magna International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

