Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $132.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of CLI opened at $23.00 on Monday. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 663,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

