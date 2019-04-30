Lumber Liquidators (LL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
LL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 167,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,985. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 445,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,124,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Recommended Story: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.