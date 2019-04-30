LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Unum Group (UNM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 77,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/ls-investment-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-unum-group-unm.html.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.