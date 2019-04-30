LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 230,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in Ventas by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

