Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 76,120 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 76,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $57,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $1,558,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $13,467,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 414.77 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-76120-shares-of-dexcom-inc-dxcm.html.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.