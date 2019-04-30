Loop Capital Lowers Western Digital (WDC) Price Target to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

