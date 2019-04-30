Logitech International (LOGI) Shares Down 7.7%

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.72. 962,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 245,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

