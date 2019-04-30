Logitech International (LOGI) Shares Down 7.7%

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.72. 962,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 245,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.
The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.
Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.
