LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 1.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $41,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,145 shares of company stock worth $705,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 442,231 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 915,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,949,000 after buying an additional 247,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,949,000 after buying an additional 247,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.