Linda Market Capitalization Reaches $6.05 Million (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Linda has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Linda has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $128,495.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000890 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,850,072,085 coins and its circulating supply is 12,650,861,344 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Cryptohub, Graviex, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

