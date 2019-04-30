Liberum Capital Boosts Grafton Group (GFTU) Price Target to GBX 865

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 865 ($11.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Grafton Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Grafton Group to an add rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 879 ($11.49).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

GFTU stock opened at GBX 883 ($11.54) on Friday. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 908.50 ($11.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.