Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB) versus Gray Television (GTN.A) Critical Comparison

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series B alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series B -8.21% -0.69% -0.37% Gray Television 19.44% 20.07% 6.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Gray Television’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.83 billion 4.56 $531.00 million N/A N/A Gray Television $1.08 billion 2.06 $210.80 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television.

Summary

Gray Television beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. The company holds commercial rights with respect to the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Paddock club at various events; provision of freight, and related logistical and travel services; and supporting races at events, as well as in the various TV production and post-production activities, and digital media services and other ancillary operations. The company, formerly known as The Liberty Media Group, is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.