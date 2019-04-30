Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 326.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202,577 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $15,346,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 56,858 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,006,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after buying an additional 297,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 11,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $378,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $958,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

WARNING: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/liberty-global-plc-lbtya-holdings-cut-by-mr-capital-management-inc.html.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.