Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 235,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 991,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 683,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of KIRK opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

