Legal & General Group Plc Has $237,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

