Lear Co. (LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lear by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 175,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 310.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 78.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,528. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.