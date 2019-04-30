Laureate Education (LAUR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.03 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $99,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $627,224. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Laureate Education by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Laureate Education by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

