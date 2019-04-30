Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPI opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $760.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

