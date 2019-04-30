Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LPI opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $760.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.
