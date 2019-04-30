Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,367. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

