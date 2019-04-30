Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) CEO Sells $741,151.18 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 29,813 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $741,151.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,082.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Mary Anne Heino sold 15,799 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $401,294.60.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mary Anne Heino sold 9,294 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $217,014.90.

On Monday, February 25th, Mary Anne Heino sold 9,456 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $227,511.36.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Mary Anne Heino sold 9,564 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $157,519.08.

LNTH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,413. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 73.07%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,944 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 933,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

