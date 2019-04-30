Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 26.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

