Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,426 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 43.78 and a current ratio of 43.78.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

