KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18,861.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after buying an additional 208,044 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

