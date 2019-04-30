Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Ford Motor (F)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ford Motor by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of F opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/klingenstein-fields-co-llc-takes-91000-position-in-ford-motor-f.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.