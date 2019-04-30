KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

