Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.
Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
