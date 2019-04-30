Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.