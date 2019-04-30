Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 670,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 624,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

