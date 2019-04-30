KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 735.83 ($9.61).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.