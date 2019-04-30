Kadant (KAI) Issues Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08. Kadant has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

