JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (JGCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JGCI opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.19 ($1.19).
JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile
