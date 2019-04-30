JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (JGCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JGCI opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.19 ($1.19).

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities of companies.

