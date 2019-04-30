JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $407,172.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $642,250.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,711,552 and sold 157,573 shares worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

