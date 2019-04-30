JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target to $81.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.65.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 443.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,172 shares of company stock worth $28,529,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 241,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

