Joseph P. Boyle Sells 13,013 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,378.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,313,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,183,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 461,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,220. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $11,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

