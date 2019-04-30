Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,064,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

