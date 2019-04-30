Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Nomura raised their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Visa Inc (V)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/johanson-financial-advisors-inc-buys-418-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.