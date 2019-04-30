Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $73,081.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.45 or 0.10225787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001751 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,074,885 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.