JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,016.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,143,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,915,000 after buying an additional 1,670,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

