James Investment Research Inc. Sells 15,017 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

