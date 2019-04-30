James Investment Research Inc. Invests $921,000 in Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Capri from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price objective on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $171,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

