J M Smucker (SJM) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.91

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.91 and last traded at $122.63, with a volume of 1238476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.06.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after purchasing an additional 293,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,309,000 after purchasing an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12,668.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

