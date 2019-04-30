iXledger (IXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $370,103.00

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One iXledger token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00006587 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. iXledger has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $370,103.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iXledger has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iXledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00413920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.01006990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00179724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001334 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

iXledger Profile

iXledger’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for iXledger is www.ixt.global . iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iXledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iXledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iXledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.