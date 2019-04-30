iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 364,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $66.70.
About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF
iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.
