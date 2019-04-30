BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 364,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/ishares-jpx-nikkei-400-etf-jpxn-holdings-decreased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.