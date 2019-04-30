iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,790,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4,972.4% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 4,126,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,084,000 after buying an additional 4,045,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,785,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,562,000 after buying an additional 1,371,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 340,208 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

