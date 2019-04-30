Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) CFO Sells $6,626,140.46 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 244,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $6,626,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 574,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 1,067,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -196.14 and a beta of 2.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 517,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 398,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

