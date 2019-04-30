Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops One Day Volume of $3,403.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00411433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.01020378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00182708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

