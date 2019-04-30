Investors Buy Shares of 3M (MMM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $261.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, 3M had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. 3M traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $189.51

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total value of $1,015,148.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after buying an additional 1,152,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

