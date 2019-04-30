Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 58,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,284. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0912 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

