International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 118,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 34.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/international-bancshares-corp-iboc-holdings-trimmed-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.