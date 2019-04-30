Intelsat (I) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intelsat (NYSE:I) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Intelsat updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of I opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on I shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intelsat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

