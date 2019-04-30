InsurePal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $251,096.00 (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, InsurePal has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurePal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.36 or 0.10241575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001750 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012121 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal (IPL) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

